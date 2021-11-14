South Delhi Civic Body's Action Plan to Fight Dust Pollution Takes Effect

With the spike in air pollution in the national capital, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has kicked in its winter action plan to tackle dust-pollution under its jurisdiction. According to SDMC officials, the civic body has taken a slew of measures from sprinkling water on roads and empty patches, mechanised sweeping of roads to strict vigil on violators.

Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Sunday said the SDMC has deployed 24 mechanical road sweeping machines and 83 water sprinklers to mitigate dust pollution on city roads. Besides, it has also set a target of removing dust from at least 600-700 km road stretches everyday. “We have also started a special drive to check dust pollution at construction sites, burning of garbage and penalise violators. We have formed over 100 teams with nearly 200 people to keep a vigil on violators and fine them. One team has been deployed in each ward," Suryan told PTI.

He added that the civic body has so far issued fines in 72 matters of violation of pollution norms and realised a revenue of around Rs 65 lakh so far. Suryan said that strict instructions have been issued to construction agencies to adhere to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) guidelines including installation of anti-smog guns among others.

Advertisement

SDMC officials said the civic body has set a target that dust should be removed from at least 600-700 km road stretches with the help of mechanical sweeping machines as well as manual sweeping. Pollution levels have spiked in the city to alarming levels prompting the Supreme Court to direct authorities to take emergency measures to control the crisis.

Terming the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an “emergency" situation, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and the Delhi government on Saturday to take immediate measures to improve the air quality and suggested steps such as stopping vehicles and clamping a lockdown in the national capital. Following this, the Delhi government held an urgent meeting and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday various emergency measures, including closure of schools and colleges for a week, ban on construction activities and work from home for government employees, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.