Southern Slice | Can Bommai Express Power BJP to Jinx-Breaking Win or Will Controversies Derail Dream Run?

In the one year since he took over as Karnataka’s Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai has turned into an expert juggler. Controversy after controversy continues to hound his government. While many of his controversial decisions are viewed as his way of bettering his own equation with the central leadership, certain incidents like the Mangaluru murders or controversies around hijab, halal, azaan and banning of Muslim traders from fairs around Hindu temples have somewhat dented the party’s image. Bommai clearly has no time to drop the ball.

The state of Karnataka, which had been known to be a peaceful, inclusive and forward-thinking, today seems to be tottering under the pressure of communal conflicts, audio clips allegedly exposing the internal rumblings in the government, flex wars involving posters of Savarkar, Tipu Sultan and Nathuram Godse to a string of revenge murders that have left the Karnataka BJP exposed.

Long-serving leaders in the BJP seem to fear that with just a few months left for Assembly elections, the ruling party finds itself struggling for firm ground to base its election strategy on.

On Independence day, the Karnataka government received flak from several quarters for omitting Jawaharlal Nehru’s photograph from a gallery of freedom fighters in a government advertisement for Independence Day, pushing Bommai into national focus. After the widespread criticism, Bommai mentioned Nehru as a key contributor to the freedom struggle in his Independence Day speech later that day.

“A large number of freedom fighters laid down their lives to liberate India from the British administration. The contributions and sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Jawaharlal Nehru and many others are historic," Bommai said.

On the same day, the Karnataka police imposed prohibitory orders in Shivamogga as communal tensions flared up after a group of Muslim youth removed a flex poster with the image of Savarkar at the Ameer Ahmed Circle. The youth tried to replace it with a picture of Tipu Sultan, which further furthered tensions and led to a man being stabbed.

Two days later, on August 17, the Madhugiri police managed to avert another tense situation as they brought down a poster put up by a group in which Mahatma Gandhi and his assassin Nathuram Godse were in the same frame.

Another flex of Savarkar on the premises of the Majestic Metro station in Bengaluru stirred controversy. The flex, which contained the photos of freedom fighters Chandrashekhar Azad and Udham Singh, also featured Savarkar. Several social media groups objected to this and questioned the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.

“Hello, officers of BMRCL, why have you put up Savarkar’s photo? What is his contribution? Why should we respect someone who apologized to the British? Didn’t you get anyone else, whose order is this?" questioned one social media user.

Before the flex controversy, a couple of viral audio clips purportedly involving a BJP minister also left the government embarrassed. In the viral audio clip, Karnataka law minister JC Madhuswamy is allegedly heard saying that the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government is “just managing". Party insiders say the purported statement may have an element of truth in it.

In the audio clip, Channapatna-based social worker Bhaskar is allegedly heard talking to the minister and complaining that bank officials at VSSN bank were demanding Rs 1,300 from farmers as renewal fees over a loan of Rs 50,000 and keeping it as interest.

The clip went viral days after another audio clip allegedly involving BJP’s Mudigere legislator MP Kumaraswamy surfaced, in which he was purportedly heard asking a police sub-inspector why he reported for duty when the MLA had specifically asked him not to. The MLA is also allegedly heard accusing the policeman of paying a bribe to get the position.

Within three months of taking over as CM, Bommai had commented: “When there is no morality, there will be action and reaction. There is a responsibility on everyone and not just one section of the society." The statement was construed as justification of incidents of moral policing and hate crimes.

Soon after, a series of legislations were passed leading to more criticism. While decisions on anti-conversion and mooting the introduction of Bhagavad Gita in school curriculums was seen as a good move by the BJP, it led to debates on “saffronisation" of syllabi, especially when chapters on RSS founder RB Hedgewar, ideologue Chakravarthy Sulibele, Sanskrit scholars Bannanje Govindacharya and Shathavadhani Ganesh were added and works of thinkers like Kannada poet and founder-editor of Lankesh Patrike P Lankesh, prominent Kannada writer Sara Aboobacker, and AN Murthy Rao were dropped.

Bommai’s ill-fated Janotsava, or celebration to mark one year of his government, was stopped by the high command when Praveen Nettar, an RSS karyakarta was brutally murdered in Mangaluru. Sources say the party high command was miffed with the CM for not calling off the public event even when hundreds of cadre hit the streets to protest and seek the government’s immediate intervention in finding Nettar’s killers. Bommai was forced to hold a midnight press conference to announce the cancellation of the Janotsava.

Those close to Bommai revealed that he was not keen on cancelling the event, but party seniors from Delhi sent a message asking him to reschedule or it could end up in major embarrassment for the party and the government

The event was rescheduled for August 16, then again for August 28 and now it’s believed to be postponed to September. All this coincides with rumours of leadership change in the state.

While senior BJP leaders do believe that the party can win the 2023 elections with the help of the central leadership and the strategic planning of the state leadership, they also caution that it is not going to be an easy fight. Many credit Bommai for curbing factionalism within the party and handling controversial issues with a “strict bat".

Karnataka’s political history indicates that since 1985, no ruling party has been able to come back to power consecutively, but the BJP this time is determined to ensure that it breaks the jinx. Karnataka has been the BJP’s gateway into the south and the party has plans to make the lotus bloom in every state in the southern peninsula, come what may.

