Southern Slice | Kerala's NEET Row Exposes 'Naked Assault' on Dignity. It's Time to Change Rules & Mindsets

The phone in the hand of the father of the NEET aspirant who was forced to remove her inner wear before appearing for the exam had not stopped ringing. After several hours of listening to the recorded message of the phone company saying the number was busy, I finally got through.

Enraged, exasperated and embarrassed, he said: “My daughter felt so numb and humiliated when it happened. She asked her mother to share her stole so that she could cover herself up."

While initially his daughter was left to fight the battle alone, the incident further steeled his decision to file an FIR against the officials who put his daughter to shame. Now, along with this victim, five other girl students who faced the same experience have decided to register a complaint.

“I don’t know how she will get over this. As a father, I can only console her, but the incident has caused irreversible damage to her morale," he told News18.

Adding salt to wounds, the National Testing Agency (NTA) — which conducts NEET — went onto claim that they had not received any complaint. “As far as NTA’s dress code for NEET is concerned, it does not permit any such activity alleged by the parent of the candidate," the testing agency declared.

If that was not an ordeal enough for the young student, a blame-game began when the Kollam NEET centre superintendent told the NTA that the complaint by the victim was fictitious and was filed with wrong intentions.

This is when the situation got murky and insensitive. It’s mortifying to think a young girl student would want to fabricate a situation where she has been asked to strip her inner wear. Had it not been for another five girls who faced the same situation, one would shudder to think how the narrative would have changed.

The shame and shock that the students may have experienced is unperceivable and inhuman to say the least.

Amidst all the hue and cry, one is reminded that this is not the first time that NEET students have been through this experience. In 2017, a number of female NEET aspirants were made to undergo a similar exercise in Kannur.

The Kollam girls have been receiving support from several quarters and Kerala education minister R Bindu’s reaction described the incident perfectly as she called it a “naked assault on the dignity and honour of the girl students". A fact-finding team has been set up to investigate the incident and till now, seven people have been arrested. Three of the arrested are women who worked for an agency hired by NTA, two others worked for the Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology where the incident took place, another is a NEET observer, while the seventh is the exam coordinator.

So why were the girls frisked? Overzealous NEET officials claimed that metal hooks of the inner wear were a security concern.

This, according to them, was mentioned in the NTA advisory, which specifically prohibits “any ornaments/metallic items". But the advisory does not state whether wearing garments with metallic hooks is also prohibited.

Then who is to blame? One could say while the officials should be held accountable, the detailed yet vague NTA guidelines on conducting NEET and what the examinees should wear are to blamed.

The crux of this controversy is the dress code that has been prescribed by NEET. The NTA brochure states that the examinees will not be allowed to wear light-coloured clothing with full sleeves. Male examinees are directed to wear half sleeves with bright buttons and avoid embroidered clothes. On the other hand, female examinees have also been advised to not wear embroidered clothes or ones that have flowers, brooches, buttons; denim jeans with big pockets, leggings and palazzos. It also prohibits NEET aspirants from wearing shoes though slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted.

So, it all boils down to the frisking methodology and how it was done. Female candidates are frisked inside a closed space by female staff and the candidates are asked to go through extensive frisking with the help of “highly sensitive metal detectors". It is here that the victim was told to remove her inner wear which had metal hooks.

One tends to wonder whether furore over such incidents will bring a change in the system or it is the mindset of the ‘friskers’ that needs to be changed.

