Monsoon Hits Andamans, May Advance in 2-3 Days; IMD Predicts Rainfall in These States

Southwest monsoon advanced over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday, said the India Meteorological Department. The four-month rainy season is crucial for India’s largely agricultural economy. According to the Met, the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of South Bay of Bengal, most parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well as Andaman Sea.

The weather office said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and adjoining areas have been experiencing rainfall due to strengthening south-westerly winds in the lower tropospheric levels.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during the next two to three days," the IMD tweeted.

In the next five days, presence of cyclonic circulations will bring fairly widespread rainfall over Lakshadweep and north Tamil Nadu coast. Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka are likely to experience isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The IMD said isolated heavy rainfall was expected over Tamil Nadu from Monday to Wednesday (May 18) and over Lakshadweep area over the next two days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka on May 18.

Last week, the IMD said had said southwest monsoon was expected to reach Kerala by May 27, a good five days before the normal onset date of June 1 under the favourable weather conditions triggered by remnants of Cyclone Asani.

(With PTI inputs)

