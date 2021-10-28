SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Attacks UP Govt Over Delay in Distributing Laptops, Tablets to Students

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav attacked the incumbent BJP-led UP government over the promise of distributing laptops and tablets to students. On Thursday, Yadav asked the state government where they were for almost five years and why their promise had not been fulfilled yet.

In his Parliamentary constituency Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday distributed free laptops to 130 meritorious students of Durga Ji Inter College in the Kandharpur area. Congratulating the students on the occasion, he said, “these students have achieved good results with their hard work, I thought that the government would respect these children as their resolution letter stated that meritorious students would be given laptops and the institutions would be connected to wifi, but this has not happened anywhere in the past four and a half years. I saw in the newspaper today that they are going to give the tablet, we want to know from them which tablet was given to these children in four years?"

Further attacking the chief minister, Yadav said, “Laptops are not being distributed in this government because Baba Chief Minister does not know how to operate a laptop. Today we are giving some laptops so that the government remembers what promises they had made."

Advertisement

“These children belong to the new generation, technology is needed for them. I am happy that when our government was there, whoever we had given laptops to, they were all happy. I had told them that this will make further education easy and dreams will be fulfilled by this. If you go to any village in the state, you will definitely find someone with the laptops given by us," Akhilesh said.

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to float one of the biggest ever tenders on the GeM folder for procurement of around one crore smartphones and tablets. The government has announced that it will distribute smartphones to the youth by November end.

The company selected will have to provide at least 2.5 lakh tablets and the ones selected for smartphones will have to provide at least 5 lakh handsets in the first lot. The government has already earmarked Rs 3,000 crore in the financial year 2021-22 for giving tablets or smartphones to one crore youth in the state.

A few days ago, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had stated, “In order to equip the youth of Uttar Pradesh with the latest technology so that no youth in the State lacks in getting the benefit of online studies, the government will start providing tablets, laptops from the last week of November."

With just months remaining for the 2022 UP Assembly polls, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also announced to distribute mobile phones and electric scooty to girl students if the Congress government is formed in the State.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.