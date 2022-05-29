SP Leader Azam Khan Admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital After Complaints of 'Chest Pain'

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Saturday night after he complained of chest pain, sources said. He was admitted in the Medicine Department, they said.

Khan was released from the Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on May 20, a day after the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in a cheating case.

The Supreme Court on Friday had stayed the Allahabad High Court’s bail condition related to Khan. In his petition, the Rampur MLA stated that this condition pertains to the demolition of a part of Jauhar University, which was allegedly built by occupying enemy property.

The vacation bench of the top court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi observed that the bail condition imposed by the Allahabad HC is prima facie inconsistent and looks like a “decree" of a civil court. Besides, the SC has also sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on Khan’s plea challenging the bail condition.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, said the district magistrate of Rampur has issued a notice to vacate the university buildings and demolish them. To this, the bench said it was staying the bail conditions imposed by the HC and will now hear the matter after the holidays.

