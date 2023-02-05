Home » News » India » SP Should Have Been Grateful for Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam Singh Yadav: Yogi Adityanath to News18

SP Should Have Been Grateful for Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam Singh Yadav: Yogi Adityanath to News18

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath told Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview that it is not in the nature of the Samajwadi Party to be grateful

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nitya Thirumalai

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 17:27 IST

Lucknow, India

It was a golden opportunity for the Samjawadi Party to be grateful to the BJP government, Yogi Adityanath told Network18. (PTI/File)
It was a golden opportunity for the Samjawadi Party to be grateful to the BJP government, Yogi Adityanath told Network18. (PTI/File)

The Samajwadi Party should have been grateful for the posthumous Padma Vibhushan conferred on its patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav but it is not in their nature to do so, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath told Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

“Every person’s life has positive and negative facets. Mulayam Singh Yadav was given Padma Vibhushan for his contribution in public life. It was a golden opportunity for the Samjawadi Party to be grateful to the BJP government. But it is not in their nature to do so," Yogi Adityanath said.

Advertisement

Mulayam Singh Yadav was last month posthumously conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian honour.

RELATED NEWS

The Samajwadi Party, however, accused the government of making a “mockery of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s stature and contributions" to the nation by conferring the Padma Vibhushan on him, demanding instead the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for the party founder.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law and the SP’s Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav said, “I feel that ‘Netaji’ (as Yadav was fondly referred to as) should have been honoured earlier. It will be our demand from the government to confer the Bharat Ratna on ‘Netaji’," she said.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said conferring the Padma Vibhushan on Yadav is a welcome step by the government.

“It shows that the government works with the slogan of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabke samman’ without any political discrimination," he said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 05, 2023, 17:27 IST
last updated: February 05, 2023, 17:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+58PHOTOS

Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding To Pathaan Breaking Box Office Records, Here Are The Big Entertainment News Of The Week