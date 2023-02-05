SP Should Have Been Grateful for Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam Singh Yadav: Yogi Adityanath to News18

The Samajwadi Party should have been grateful for the posthumous Padma Vibhushan conferred on its patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav but it is not in their nature to do so, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath told Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

“Every person’s life has positive and negative facets. Mulayam Singh Yadav was given Padma Vibhushan for his contribution in public life. It was a golden opportunity for the Samjawadi Party to be grateful to the BJP government. But it is not in their nature to do so," Yogi Adityanath said.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was last month posthumously conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian honour.

The Samajwadi Party, however, accused the government of making a “mockery of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s stature and contributions" to the nation by conferring the Padma Vibhushan on him, demanding instead the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for the party founder.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law and the SP’s Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav said, “I feel that ‘Netaji’ (as Yadav was fondly referred to as) should have been honoured earlier. It will be our demand from the government to confer the Bharat Ratna on ‘Netaji’," she said.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said conferring the Padma Vibhushan on Yadav is a welcome step by the government.

“It shows that the government works with the slogan of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabke samman’ without any political discrimination," he said.

