Spark of An Idea: Kolkata Will Soon Have Ganga Aarti like Varanasi, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday that Kolkata will hold Ganga Aarti on the lines of Varanasi soon.

The CM, who was inaugurating the Gangasagar mela camp along with several officials including mayor Firhad Hakim, has picked the Baje Kadamtala Ghat for the aarti.

The Gangasagar mela on Sagar island is one of the biggest religious events of the country that draws lakhs of pilgrims who take a dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Bay of Bengal on Makar Sankranti and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni temple. During this event, Sagar Aarti is also being organised by the administration.

“I went to Kashi to see Ganga Aarti, which has been there for a long time. I told Bobby (Firhad) Hakim that we will have Ganga Aarti here in the evening," said the chief minister. “I have visited that place at the ghat and have done the planning. We will have to provide powerful lighting there. This will also be one place that people can visit."

Firhad Hakim and his team visited several ghats of the Ganga and finally picked one. Sources said the CM has asked him to begin work.

“We will have the best people who know how Ganga Aarti is done. Not only this, we want that the aarti should take place in Dakshineswar and Belur too," Mamata said.

The work will be carried out by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, and officials said the tenders will be floated soon.

