Special 'Shopping Buses' Launched in Kolkata for Durga Pujo Season

The biggest festival of the year for Bengalis is just round the corner and Kolkata city is buzzing. The festivities call for a shopping spree and to facilitate that, the West Bengal government has now launched a special bus to quench your thirst for shopping.

The Transport Department in West Bengal announced a special bus in Kolkata’s shopping Zone. Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty said the bus would be functional from 4th September to 25th September adding that these buses will also ply on weekends and on Government holidays as well.

Kolkata’s shopping zone includes areas like Gariahat, Shyambazar and Esplanade and the special buses would ply in these areas. Additionally, special AC buses will also be launched in the city’s shopping zones from 12 PM to 9 PM.

Specific routes where special buses will ply include - Esplanade to Howrah, Esplanade to Dunlop, Shyambazar to Barrackpore court, Gariahat to Howrah, Gariahat to Parnasree Palli, Gariahat to Behala Chowrasta.

The move comes after the pandemic brought Durga Pujo celebrations in the city to a halt. “Since 2020, Covid stopped people from whole heartedly celebrating Durga Pujo, but this time since there are signs that the situation is much better, people would want to celebrate it in big way. So facilitate this, we are making maximum arrangements," an officer at the West Bengal Transport Department said.

Interestingly, these special shopping buses will be parked in areas along the shopping zones who can use the service as a hop-on-hop-off. According to sources in the Bengal Transport Department, no extra charges will be applied for those who use the service. Additionally, more buses like these would be deployed during Durga Pujo.

