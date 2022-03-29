Specialists on Duty: UP’s Health Centres in Remote Areas See Their 1st C-section, Sterilisation

On Holi, a woman with a complicated pregnancy gave birth to a child through Cesarean section in the community health centre (CHC) of Maudaha, a sub-district in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur.

The moment was special for Maudaha, as it was the first C-section performed at the CHC.

Usually, in such situations, pregnant mothers used to be rushed to hospitals in far-off areas, mainly in the districts.

Not only Maudaha, 29 other sub-district CHCs in 27 districts are now recording their first C-sections.

Reason? New service rules to recruit specialist doctors at a level higher than MBBS doctors in UP provincial services.

New service rules for recruiting specialist doctors at a higher level than MBBS doctors in UP provincial services has been introduced for the first time. The rule was approved by the state’s cabinet where recruitments are done through UP Public Service Commission.

While the rule was approved in December 2020 and hiring process started in 2021, the results of the new deployment have started to show results now.

“The idea is to attract specialists and offer them a fair pay and fair designation. They will have to work for a minimum of 13-15 years in the hospitals, providing specialist service to the public," said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, Health and Family Welfare, the government of Uttar Pradesh.

“To earn the postgraduate degree over and above MBBS, doctors have to spend more years studying and are late to enter the job market. Once they were recruited, they ended up working under their classmates or juniors which discouraged them from joining government service," Prasad told News18.com.

“Hence, we devised a policy to attract specialists in UP’s health service by offering them level-2 instead of level -1 while joining. An MBBS doctor inducted at level-1 would attain level-2 after spending four-five years in the service."​

In the past three months, the CHCs at Jaunpur’s Mariahu, Deoria’s Rudrapur and Salempur, Chandauli’s Sakaldiha, Pratapgarh’s Patti, Sonebhadra’s Chopan and Ghorawal, Azamgarh’s Koilsa, among others, have witnessed medical procedures conducted by specialists for the first time.

Apart from C-sections, other special procedures too are witnessed at these CHCs. A case in point: A hernia repair surgery (also known as mesh hernioplasty) was recently conducted by the newly recruited general surgeons at the CHC of Mawana, Meerut district. In Hapur, in March, nasal septoplasty was conducted by an ENT surgeon.

Many gynaecologists at these CHCs have performed mini-lap surgery, postpartum sterilisation and medical termination of pregnancy – essential procedures which were otherwise referred to the district hospitals due to shortage of specialists.

