Specially-Abled Girl Reaches Out to Himanta Sarma for Help, CM Assures Immediate Help; Video Goes Viral

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met a specially-abled girl during his visit to Hojai and interacted with her regarding her concerns. In the emotional conversation, which has gone viral on the internet, the girl expressed her concern about not receiving the benefits of Orunodoy scheme, introduced by the state government for the needy.

The girl told the chief minister of how she has been deprived of the government schemes meant for the specially-abled.

The girl stated that none in her family has received any benefit under any government schemes. She also expressed her concern of what will happen even after his visit.

Advertisement

To this, the chief minister immediately responded by giving his contact number to her and asked her to let him know if anything goes wrong or if she doesn’t receive the cheque.

Sarma also ordered the concerned authorities to dispatch her Orunudoi cheque at the earliest.

CM Sarma asked the girl if she knew his name. The girl, however, said she doesn’t know his name but has seen him on television.

The video of the girl and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has now gone viral over internet, where the netizens have been seen praising Sarma for being generous and concerned about her woes and worries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.