Speeding Car Ploughs Into Crowd Holding Funeral Feast in Bihar’s Saran District, 18 Injured

At least 18 people were reportedly injured after a speeding car ploughed into a group of people in Bihar’s Saran district on Saturday.

The incident took place when a group of people were holding a funeral feast on the side of the road when a speeding car rammed in, news agency ANI reported.

Locals said the driver of the car was drunk.

Angry villagers staged a protest blocking the main road of Saran district following the incident, following which police then reached the spot.

All those injured were moved to a nearby hospital.

