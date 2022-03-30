Speeding SUV Mows Down Pedestrian in Central Delhi's Janpath, Hunt On to Nab Accused | WATCH

A man was killed on Wednesday morning after being hit by a rashly-driven SUV in central Delhi’s Janpath area. The police said that the deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Girdhari, who used to work as a mason. The information about the accident was received at Parliament Street police station.

In the CCTV footage which is being widely circulated on social media, the red color speeding car can be seen hitting the man while he was crossing the road.

Girdhari was shifted to RML hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said, adding that a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The police said efforts are on to catch the accused.

(with inputs from PTI)

