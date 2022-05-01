SpiceJet Flight Faces Turbulence While Landing in West Bengal’s Durgapur; 12 Passengers Injured

A Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight faced “severe turbulence" on Sunday during decent due to which as many as 12 passengers were injured. A spokesperson of the airline said that immediate medical assistance was provided to the passengers concerned upon arrival in West Bengal’s Durgapur.

“On May 1 2022, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent, which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers," the spokesperson said.

The airline added that medical help was provided immediately to the injured passengers as soon as the plane landed in Durgapur.

“SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured," the spokesperson added.

The injured passengers have been taken to a hospital and the aircraft is reportedly still at the Durgapur airport.

Earlier, SpiceJet tweeted about inclement weather conditions in Durgapur asking passengers to check their flight status.

“#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Durgapur (RDP), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," it wrote.

TMC MLA Babul Supriyo expressed shock over the incident on Twitter, saying “extremely distressed to hear this…"

“Extremely distressed to hear this.. Relieved there isn’t any fatality & severely injured passengers have been taken to the hospital," Supriyo wrote.

(With PTI inputs)

