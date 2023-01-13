SpiceJet Makes Flyers Wait for Over 8 Hrs Before Cancelling 'Snag-Hit' Pune-Ahmedabad Flight

In yet another incident of Indian passengers suffering due to an airlines’ mismanagement, a snag-hit SpiceJet flight from Pune to Ahmedabad was delayed for more than eight hours before getting cancelled on Thursday. The airline allegedly made more than 20 flyers spend the night at Pune’s airport terminal before cancelling the flight because of a “snag".

Spicejet flight SG-1078 from Pune to Ahmedabad was scheduled for take-off at 8 pm on Wednesday. But due to technical issues, it was rescheduled at least thrice, making passengers wait at the airport for eight-and-a-half hours. The plane finally took off after 4.30 am on Thursday but returned to the airport within 10 minutes because of a technical issue, after which the airline had to cancel the flight.

One flyer Bankim Pandey took to Twitter to raise the issue. “SpiceJet Flight sg1078 Pune-Ahmedabad scheduled departure 8 pm. Revised departure 00:00 am. Revised departure 3:30 am. Boarding started 4:00 am. Emergency landing after 5 min on Pune airport", he tweeted, adding “why you are playing with life of public?"

Other flyers also said the airline was not forthcoming with the details.

According to a report by Times Of India, flyer Bakul Pandey said he and his wife had checked in for the Pune-Ahemdabad flight by 6 pm on Wednesday.

“The airline’s ground staff told us that the flight was delayed by four hours due to a technical reason and would depart at 12.30am. Around midnight, they said the aircraft would take off around 3.30am, which soon became 4.30am," Pandey told TOI.

He recalled that a short while after the aircraft became airborne he felt two hard jerks and the plane returned to the Pune airport in around seven minutes.

“An announcement was made that the aircraft had a technical problem and won’t fly. We were told to collect our luggage and claim a refund," he added.

Meanwhile, according to a SpiceJet spokesperson, passengers were beforehand of the delay in the flight “so that they could plan their travel to the airport accordingly".

“On January 11, 2023, SpiceJet flight SG 1078 returned to Pune due to a technical issue. The aircraft made a normal landing and no ‘emergency’ was declared. Earlier in the day, the flight’s scheduled departure time had been revised and passengers were duly informed beforehand at 4.35 pm about the revised departure time so that they could plan for their travel to the airport accordingly. Passengers were served refreshments at the airport as well. The majority of the passengers were accommodated on alternate flights today (Thursday) while some opted for a full refund," the spokesperson said.

