Spirited News18 Reporter Trips While Covering Marathon With C’garh CM Baghel, Gets up Quickly for Interview | WATCH

In an incident that truly captures the passion and perseverance with which the journalists work, often in tricky environments, a New18 reporter stumbled and fell down during an event but continued to do her job and got an interview with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The incident took place at the ‘Run for CG Pride’ marathon organised in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. News18 reporter Mamta Lanjewar, who had gone to cover the event, fell to the ground as she ran along with the participants to capture the spirit of the event and sustained some injuries.

However, not one to get perturbed, she quickly got up and got back to her job of interviewing the chief minister who had, by then, come close to the crowd to make sure she was okay.

Advertisement

In the interview, the CM told her that the marathon has been organised to mark the completion of three years of Bhupesh Baghel-led government in the state.

The Chhattisgarh government will be completing its three years tenure on December 17.

The marathon was flagged off by Baghel at 6.30 am from Gandhi Udyan in Raipur. It passed through two different routes and returned to its starting point, the Bhagat Singh Chowk.

The marathon had two main categories for people aged 14 to 60 years and the senior citizens and a category for people above 60 years of age and children below 14 years of age.

A five-kilometre race was held in the Men’s and Women’s category. Checkpoints for this category included Jaistambh Chowk, Kotwali Chowk, P.W.D. Chowk (Mazar Chowk), Income Tax Colony Tiraha, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.