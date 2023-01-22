'Spoke to SRK at 2 AM...': Assam CM Sarma After 'Who is Shah Rukh Khan' Remark Ahead of 'Pathaan' Release

A day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said who is Shah Rukh Khan after reporters raised questions on violence at a theatre where SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ will be released, CM Sarma wrote on Twitter that he spoke to Shah Rukh Khan over the actors concerns in connection to the release of his film.

Sarma said he had a 2 am phone conversation with Shah Rukh Khan whose much-awaited film ‘Pathaan’ is slated to release on January 25 in theatres across the country amid controversies that have been surrounding it since the release of its first song “Besharam Rang" in which Deepika Padukone was seen in a saffron bikini, which didn’t go down well with a section of people.

Confirming he spoke to the Bollywood superstar, Sarma wrote on Twitter on Sunday: “Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s the duty of state govt to maintain law and order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents."

On Saturday, the leader had said: “Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or his film “Pathaan". Sarma said this when he was asked about the protests by Bajrang Dal in connection to the release of the film. asked whether reporters here on Saturday.

Journalists had raised questions on the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday, where the film is slated to be screened. The far right wing group’s volunteers tore down the film’s posters and burnt them.

"Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter."

“Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case has been filed," he said.

Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan and his film ‘Pathaan’ are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. Many leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have demanded a ban on the film.

When reporters told him that Khan is a Bollywood superstar, Sarma said that the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.

He said the Assamese film ‘Dr Bezbarua - Part 2’, the first directorial venture of late Nipon Goswami, will be released soon. "People should see it."

‘Pathaan’, which has been directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released on January 25.

