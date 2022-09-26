‘Sports Ground in Every Village’: CM Yogi Adityanath Says Athletes’ Contribution Will Be Ensured in New UP

Lauding the sportspersons in the state for demonstrating the potential of Uttar Pradesh at national and international levels, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday the state government is determined to support the sports fraternity by promoting talented athletes. “Complete contribution of athletes will be ensured in building new Uttar Pradesh of New India," he said.

Extending Navratri wishes to people in Gorakhpur while launching various projects, the CM said, “Taking inspiration from PM Modi’s resolve of encouraging athletes and promoting sports in the country, the state government is developing sports ground in every village, stadiums at the development block level, a large number of sports colleges and expanding sports facilities."

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the auditoriums of Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj Stadium, Jungle Kauria and Mahant Avaidyanath Government College, Jungle Kauria. He also distributed artificial limbs/calipers including about 100 motorized tricycles, 50 tricycles, 50 wheel chairs, 200 smart canes, 100 hearing aids, 50 MR kits, 50 leprosy kits and 100 different types of prosthetics like arms, feet, calipers, among others to about 700 specially-abled people.

Furthermore, the chief minister said the double-engine BJP government is providing benefits to every section of society without discrimination. “Government is working to serve the public through ‘Seva Pakhwada’ to mark the birthday of PM Modi, and even on birth anniversaries of great men like Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Mahatma Gandhi ji," he said.

Maintaining that the state government has worked towards strengthening law and order in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years, the CM said, “The efforts of the government have resulted in Uttar Pradesh becoming a safer place today, encouraging investment from a large number of investors. On the contrary, 7-8 years earlier, the industries were shut down due to presence of anarchy," he pointed out.

He stressed there is improved connectivity and road infrastructure in areas, which were considered neglected.

The CM had inaugurated Mahant Avadyanath Government College last Navratri and so far, the number of students enrolled in he institute has gone up to nearly 1,400.

