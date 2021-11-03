Spurious Liquor Claims 3 More Lives in Bihar After Last Week’s Tragedy, 70 Hooch Deaths This Year

Three persons died and three others fell ill on Wednesday allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Gopalganj.

The bodies of the deceased people have been sent to Gopalganj Sadar hospital for post-mortem in order to determine the exact cause of death, Hindustan Times reported.

The incident comes days after eight people died and several others were hospitalised after consumption of poisonous hooch at a party in the district.

Last week, too, four persons died after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in the Siwan district of Bihar, which has witnessed a number of hooch deaths this year.

Advertisement

Expressing anguish over last week’s tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had appealed to people to cooperate with the government to curb such incidents as liquor is “bad for health and the society".

“We imposed the ban on liquor in the state as alcohol is a dirty thing. Ill-effects of alcohol get multiplied when consumed in an adulterated form. I know majority of people are in favour of the prohibition in the state. A handful of residents violate it," the Chief Minister said,

The Chief Minister rued some people “indulge in acts that go against our well-intentioned move", and said strict action is being taken against those who are violating the prohibitory order.

Despite the ban, rising deaths in Bihar due to illicit liquor consumption has been a matter of concern for the state government.

From January to October this year, around 70 people died and many others lost their eyesight after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Nawada, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Siwan and Rohtas districts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.