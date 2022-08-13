Sri Lanka Grants Permission to Chinese Spy Ship Yuan Wang-5 to Dock at Hambantota: Report

Sri Lanka has granted permission to Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang-5 to dock at the Hambantota Port, Sri Lankan news outlets reported.

According to a report by TimesOnline LK, the Sri Lankan government gave the approval to the Yuan Wang-5 ship to dock at the Hambantota Port on Friday.

The ship will dock at the Hambantota Port on August 16. It was earlier scheduled to dock at the Hambantota Port on August 11.

India raised strong concerns with the Sri Lankan government following which they requested the Chinese government to defer the date until further notice.

The ship is en route to Hambantota Port and the clearance was issued by Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Defence Ministry and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) earlier.

The docking of the spy ship will embarrass the Sri Lankan government who continue to receive aid from the Indian government amid the economic crisis but failed to address the concerns raised by India.

The US ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung in a meeting with president Ranil Wickremesinghe earlier this week also raised concerns regarding the spy ship. Sri Lankan media outlets said that Wickremesinghe asked Chung to provide reasons for her concern and opposition.

According to the Pentagon, the Yuan Wang-5 spy ships are run by the Strategic Support Force of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). These ships are equipped with top-of-the-line antennas and electronic equipment that support the launching and monitoring of missiles and rockets.

India on several occasions said that it considers the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as an area of traditional influence and will not tolerate any challenges to its sovereignty and legitimate strategic interests

It should be noted that the bankrupt Sri Lankan government has little control over the administration of the Hambantota Port.

The nation, unable to pay its debt, leased the port to China for 99 years and has now made it a geopolitical headache for its neighbours in the region as the PLA may use Sri Lanka’s tumultuous state of domestic affairs to its advantage and use the port for spying on India.

The ship poses risks to the security of the Kudankulam and Kalpakkam nuclear reactors, as well as for the Chennai and Thoothukudi ports.

