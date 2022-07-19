Sri Lanka: Indian Official Injured in 'Unprovoked Assault'; Citizens Urged to Plan Movements Safely

A senior Indian government official posted in Colombo was grievously injured in an “unprovoked assault" last night, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement on Tuesday. In view of the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka, the commission has also urged citizens to remain aware of the latest developments and plan their movements and activities accordingly in the island country.

Taking to Twitter, the commission said its officials met “Vivek Varma, an Indian national and Director of Indian Visa Centre, who sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault last night near Colombo" and the matter has been brought to the attention of the Sri Lankan authorities.

In another tweet, it said the relations between the people of India and Sri Lanka have always been cordial and friendly. “In the current situation, Indian nationals in SriLanka are requested to remain aware of latest developments and accordingly plan their movements and activities. You may contact us when required," it said.

For the unversed, Sri Lanka is witnessing a public unrest due to the unprecedented economic crisis followed by a political turmoil in the country. Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday imposed an emergency ahead of the key election on Wednesday to pick a new president. Petrol has been severely rationed and long, serpentine queues were a common sight in front of filling stations leading to frequent clashes.

The government has asked people to work from home and closed schools in an effort to conserve fuel.

Wickremesinghe was sworn-in as the acting president last week after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives and then to Singapore from where he resigned from the President post in the face of public revolt against his government’s mishandling of the country’s economy.

Wickremesinghe, who is contesting the election, has defended imposing emergency, saying it was required in Sri Lanka in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.

He has asked the security forces not to allow violent anti-government protests ahead of the presidential election on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)

