Srinagar: 3 Men Seen Injecting Drugs in Viral Video, Were 'Experimenting' With Meds Provided by Rehab

The Srinagar Police on Saturday sent three men, whose video of injecting drugs into each other went viral, to a de-addiction centre.

In a purported video shared on Twitter, the three men are seen injecting drugs into their bodies via needles in Srinagar’s Noorbagh village.

The Twitter user who posted the video said, “some unknown boys were seen injecting drugs to each other outside Noorbagh Hospital, Srinagar. I have requested the police to take strict action against these boys."

The Srinagar Police responded by investigating the matter, and finding out that the three were “experimenting with medicines" provided by a de-addiction centre.

They were injecting these into their veins and not orally taking them, the police added.

The police have posted a picture of the three men, who are now being sent to a de-addiction centre.

