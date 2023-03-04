Asia’s largest Tulip garden, located on the foothills of Zabarwan mountain range in Srinagar, is ready to bloom this year as spring has started knocking early.

This year, 15 lakh tulips are expected to bloom at the Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden.

The garden is expected to open to public in the last week of March or starting April, as Tulip bulbs need a favorable temperature to grow.

Dr. Inam-ul-Rehman, in-charge of the garden says that preparations are in full swing and minor repairs have been done as they expect the highest ever footfall.

“We had highest ever footfall last year, tulips have the potential to prepone our tourism season," he said.

For this year, the horticulture department has imported four new tulip varieties from Holland which would add to the colour riot of the garden.

Last year, after COVID restrictions were lifted, the garden witnessed the highest-ever footfall which had 68 colorful varieties.

“Three-hundred plus gardeners are presently working in this garden which is spread over an area of over 30 hectares. We are also making water channel longer which earlier used to run only at some distance," an official told News18.

The garden is ensuring that it remains specially-abled and senior citizen friendly. The garden was opened for tourists last year on March 23. The garden last year saw a record number of 3.60 lakh visitors.

