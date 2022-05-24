Srinagar: Police Constable Shot Dead by Terrorists in Third Such Attack This Month; 7-yr-old Daughter Injured

A policeman was shot dead by militants in Srinagar on Tuesday, while his 7-year-old daughter was injured in the attack. The cop, identified as constable Saifullah Qadri, was a resident of Soura in Anchar area. He was shot at his home, sources said. The daughter, who was clinging to her father when the terrorists fired at him, sustained a bullet injury in her right hand. She is believed to be stable now.

Qadri was rushed to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Soura, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Inspector-General of Police (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar expressed grief over the killing and said police teams have been sent to adjoining areas to nab the culprits. “We will soon get them," he said.

This is the third incident of an attack on policemen this month. On May 7, militants shot dead a policeman at Aiwa bridge, close to the Anchar locality, while another policeman was shot dead in Pulwama district on May 13.

Meanwhile, The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The attack comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police said they have arrested five ‘hybrid’ terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, three of whom were allegedly involved in the killing of a sarpanch in Baramulla district last month.

The arrests were made during separate police actions — two of them were held with arms and ammunition in the Srinagar city on Monday, while the rest three were from Baramulla. ‘Hybrid’ militants are those who are not listed as terrorists but are radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into the routine life.

Those arrested in Srinagar have been identified by the police as Aamir Mushtaq Ganai alias Mussa, a resident of Khan Colony Chanpora, and Ajlan Altaf Bhat, a resident of Butpora Chanpora.

(With PTI inputs)

