SSC Jobs Scam: As Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, Aide Arrested, Fight Yet to End for Hundreds of Aspirants

As West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee have been arrested in connection with the alleged school jobs scam, it is not the end for the fight of hundreds of applicants who have been fighting a long battle for justice.

Sushanto Ghosh, a resident of Maldah, has been running courts since last year demanding the post for the teacher which he claims was unjustly denied to him.

Sushanto, who aspires to become a teacher, is one of the many applicants who couldn’t end up getting the job because of the alleged SSC scam.

Though, the former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide has been arrested, Ghosh feels that this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Sushanto who spends time in court and movement told news 18 his story and also stressed that hundreds and hundreds of teachers have same condition like him .

“I gave the exam for the first time for upper primary in August 2015. 5 lakh students had applied for this job. The result came out in September 2019 and 14,339 positions were vacant. The documents of eligible candidates were verified thereafter," he said.

However, Sushanto added that he saw that a lot of people who weren’t trained got a call for the position. Then the 15,000 aspirants who were eligible reached out to the court in 2019. The merit list also indicated marks of flouting rules. In 2020, the court had rejected the lists.

During that time, Sushanto said that he tried to meet Partha Chatterjee and even got a chance to meet him once. He along with others also gave a deputation to 152 MLA and MPs, but nothing happened.

“If they did not have done the corruption, then we would have got the job," he told News18.

Speaking on the recent arrest and recovery of money, he said, “It’s nothing, there’s more money involved. They have flouted everything. We have done dharna," he said.

“It’s more than 400 days. After all this, we will still wait. They should get the punishment," he further added.

Currently, most of the teacher recruitment process is under the CBI investigation.

Sushanto, along with other protestors, met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has assured that he will seek report from the state government and will look into the matter.

“Everybody trying to give us assurance but years are passing nothing happening," Sushanto added.

