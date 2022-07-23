After Arpita Mukherjee, another name with links to West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in connection with an alleged School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case, is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Monalisa Das, a professor of Bengali at Kazi Nazrul University, is suspected to own several properties. She is considered close to Chatterjee, who holds the portfolio of the state industries and commerce minister.

According to sources cited by Zee News, ED has traced at least 10 flats in her name.

Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday morning after being questioned for more than 24 hours in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state. This came a day after the ED seized cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore at Arpita Mukherjee’s premises.

“The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the said SSC scam," the probe agency said in a statement.

The scam — pertaining to the recruitment of Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ staff, assistant teachers of classes 11 and 12, and primary teachers — allegedly took place when Chatterjee was the Minister of Education in the West Bengal government.

While the ED is seeking the help of bank officials to count the notes and ascertain the exact amount, photos of the recovered money, that shows cash in heaps, went viral on social media.

More than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which are being ascertained, the ED’s statement added. The agency also said a number of “incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency, and gold" had also been recovered from the “premises of the persons linked to the scam".

The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, has accused the BJP of political vendetta. “This raid by ED, a day after the spectacular Martyrs’ Day rally that created ripples all over the country, is nothing but an attempt to harass and intimidate leaders of the TMC," West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said.

