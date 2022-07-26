Bengal SSC Scam LIVE: Partha Chatterjee Flown to Kolkata After AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Go-ahead; Mamata Says 'Won't Mind Life Term...'

Calling for a thorough probe, Mamata Banerjee said: “Please remember, an injured lion can be dangerous. Please do not play with fire. If anyone has done wrong, prosecute him. But, do not touch me because I know how to fight back, for I have done nothing wrong. Take three months’ time, but get to the bottom of the SSC scam".

Banerjee claimed that over one lakh people were hired by the state government during her tenure but there were complaints of only 200 discrepancies in the recruitment drives done through the School Service Commission (SSC).

“Will all of them be rendered jobless? If there are any mistakes, they can be rectified," she said. “Over the last two days, the BJP and the CPI(M) are campaigning with photos of hordes of cash and my picture. If I had not been in government, I would have torn off their tongues. Supporting corruption is neither my hobby nor my profession," she said.