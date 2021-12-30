'Stag Entry Allowed': If You Drink and Drive on NYE Assam Police Have 'DJ Lockup' for You

In a quirky post, the Assam police on Thursday sent out a stern warning against drunken and rash driving on the New Year’s Eve to curb dangerous traffic violations.

Using New Year’s Eve internet buzz words, the official handle of the Assam police shared a banner that “If your New Year’s Eve plans include drunk and/or rash driving, this invitation is for you. P.S - Stag Entry Allowed."

Advertisement

The same was quote tweeted by Special DGP (Assam) GP Singh, who said, “Don’t drive if you are drunk. @assampolice would be firm [people do not like the term ruthless] (SIC)".

New Year celebrations see a lot of deaths due to drunk driving as people adopt a negligent attitude towards the safety norms.

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan police used shayaris of Rahat Indori and superstar Rajesh Khanna’s famous dialogue as a part of their ‘Do not Drink and Drive campaign. In a tweet, they combined one of the lines of Indori’s famous shayari and their message.

In another tweet, they coupled their message with Khanna’s famous dialogue from Amar Prem. To make it look more engaging and captivating, they have also attached a photo of the superstar. With a witty wordplay, they replaced “tears" with beer from the dialogue ‘Pushpa I hate tears’.

Advertisement

Last week, to educate people of the perils of drinking and driving, the UP Police came up with a creative way, and we couldn’t help but bring it to you, if you haven’t seen it already. In the image tweeted by UP Police, the official ‘Marvel Studios’ logo is edited and reads, ‘UP Police Studios.’

Advertisement

Recently, Mumbai police in a series of posts, it urged people not to ‘drink and drive’. This time, they delivered their message through the parody of a couple of Hindi songs and it’s just perfect.

The police force has previously done Bollywood dialogue-inspired PSA to raise awareness about COVID-19. This time, they used the party songs to promote traffic rules under the campaign, ‘Tune on Safety’. From referring to the song Rum-Whisky from Vicky Donor to altering the lyrics of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Chaar Botal Vodka, the cops shared four pictures featuring a song in eachvia their official social media handles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.