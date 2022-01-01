Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi: What Led to Rush at Katra Shrine That Killed 12 People on New Year's Eve

At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees as they gathered to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said that according to the initial information, around 2:30 am at a gate of the shrine, an argument began among some youths while discussing an issue, and this led to the ruckus. He added that he’s immediately rushing to Katra to take stock of the situation.

Officials said 12 people died in the stampede and their bodies have been removed to a hospital in the Katra base camp for identification and other legal formalities. Twenty more people were injured and majority of them are undergoing treatment at Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, the officials said, adding that the condition of four of the injured was stated to be “critical".

Block medical officer of the Community Health Centre said that of the 12 killed, some are from Delhi, while others are from Punjab and Haryana and one from Jammu and Kashmir. Injured were taken to Naraina Hospital after rescue, he further said.

Expressing grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha spoke to Union home minister Amit Shah and brief him about the incident. “A high level inquiry has been ordered into the stampede. The Inquiry Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members," Sinha said.

For the family members of the devotees, authorities released helpline numbers. People have been asked to call on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Helpline numbers 01991-234804 and 01991-234053. Other helpline numbers are 01991232010/ 9419145182 for PCR Katra, 0199145076/ 9622856295 for PCR Reasi, and 01991245763/ 9419839557 for DC Office Reasi control room.

Several leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, expressed their condolences.

The officials said the shrine was open and devotees were paying obeisance till last reports came in.

