Khatu Shyam Temple Stampede: 3 Women Devotees Killed in Rajasthan's Sikar, Several Injured

At least three devotees were killed on Monday following a stampede at Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar. A stampede-like situation was created around 5 am when the doors of the temple opened and the crowd unexpectedly swelled in the wee hours. Of the three deceased women, one has been identified.

Besides the three deceased, several have been wounded. The injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. The police arrived at the spot as soon as it received the input, and began the relief work.

The revered Khatu Shyam temple is located in Sikar district of Shekhawati in Rajasthan. Every year thousands of devotees from across the world arrive here for the darshan of Shyam Baba.

According to local reports, Shyam Baba (Veer Barbarik) is the son of Dvapara Yuga Bhimsen and Naag Kanya Ahilawati (daughter of Basak/Basuki Naag).

Khatushyamji is considered to be the God of the Kali Yuga who shall perform incarnation (10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu) or an avatar, once the Kali Yuga is at its final stage, until then he was worshipped as Khatu Shyamji. Shyamji is synonymous with Krishna and thus, he is worshipped in the same form.

