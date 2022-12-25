Home » News » India » 'Stand Ready to Work with India...': Chinese Foreign Minister Says Days After LAC Clash in Tawang

'Stand Ready to Work with India...': Chinese Foreign Minister Says Days After LAC Clash in Tawang

We stand ready to work with India in the direction toward steady and sound growth of China-India relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said when asked about China's ties with India

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 12:11 IST

Delhi, India

File photo of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Reuters/File)
File photo of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Reuters/File)

Days after the India-China clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing is ready to work with India through steady and sound growth of the relations, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry website.

While addressing the reporters on China’s relations with India, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, “China and India have maintained communication through the diplomatic and military-to-military channels, and both countries are committed to upholding stability in the border areas. We stand ready to work with India in the direction toward steady and sound growth of China-India relations."

This statement came on Sunday in the backdrop of the December 9 faceoff between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector.

Advertisement

After the clash, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said that India and China held the 17th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on December 20 and agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector.

RELATED NEWS

“In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector," the statement said.

The MEA statement said the two sides agreed to stay in close contact, and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

(With ANI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 25, 2022, 12:06 IST
last updated: December 25, 2022, 12:11 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya Raise Temperature With Latest Photoshoot, Check Out The Couple's Hottest Pictures