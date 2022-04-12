On Tracks After Superfast Express Develops Glitch, 6 Run Over by Train in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Apr 11: At least six people were run over by the Konark Express in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh late on Monday night, police said. They were passengers of a Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining railway track in Batuva village when their train stopped due to a technical problem, they said.

The Konark Express was coming from the opposite direction and ran over these six people, they said. "So far, we have identified six bodies. The Government Railway Police are reaching the accident spot to ascertain if there are more casualties," Superintendent of Police, Srikakulam, G R Radhika told .

.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.