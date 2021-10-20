Starting Today, Roads Connecting Noida, Ghaziabad & Delhi Will Remain Closed Till Nov 10. Check Diversions

Repair work in the Ganga water pipeline will lead to several routes being out of bounds for commuters because of which Ghaziabad Police have announced traffic diversions from Wednesday (October 20) to November 10 on National Highway 9.

The pipelines will bring Ganga water from the Upper Ganga Canal near Dasna and the water will be taken to the Pratap Vihar treatment plants from where it will be supplied to Ghaziabad and Noida with the help of these pipelines.

Traffic police officials said that the Tigri underpass area at Vijay Nagar will not be accessible for commuters. Therefore, vehicles from Noida and Greater Noida which come to Ghaziabad using the Tigri roundabout will have to use other route like the one at Shahberi to come to Ghaziabad.

• Those vehicles that want to proceed to Delhi, via Ghaziabad, from Noida and Greater Noida will have to use the underpass at the Vijay Nagar bypass and thereafter use the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to travel to Delhi

• The expressway lanes will not be closed/diverted during the diversion period.

• No vehicle will be allowed to use the service road to move to Noida.

• The traffic coming from Mohan Nagar and Siddharth Vihar will also use the Vijay Nagar bypass to travel to Delhi.

The diversions have been announced under the phase 2 (UP Gate to Dasna) of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the officials said.

NHAI officials said that they will try to finish the work before Diwali on November 4. “We are expecting that the work will finish in the next 10 days. Since the new high-capacity water pipelines were laid due to expansion work of the expressway, we need to connect the new pipelines. So, the diversions have been announced for the work to go on smoothly," said Mudit Garg, project director, NHAI.

