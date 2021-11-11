'State Policy Not Modified': CAG Slams Kerala Govt over Handling of Floods

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in its latest report, has hauled up Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government over its disaster management in the state.

Tabled in the Assembly on Thursday, the CAG report points out that there is no mention of a plan for preparedness to handle floods in the state water policy.

It points out that the state water policy has not been modified on the lines of the national water policy and adds that the state does not have a flood hazard map on a big scale and what it has is not in tune with the guidelines.

The report also finds fault with the weather predictions and also on the lack of timely information that should be made available.

Incidentally, Kerala faced the worst ever floods in a century in 2018 and the next year also floods took a heavy toll. Vijayan, however, lauded the way the flood situation was handled by his government and used it as a trump card during his election campaigns.

Now, with the CAG finding serious lapses, this is going to become a fodder for the Congress-led opposition, which loses no opportunity to take on the Vijayan government.

