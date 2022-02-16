States/UTs Asked to Review, Amend or Remove Covid Restrictions in View of Declining Trend in Cases

The Union health ministry, in a letter, has asked all states and union territories to review, amend or remove additional Covid-19 restrictions after considering the trend of new cases and positivity rate. Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan told all chief secretaries and administrators to make the changes, as there was a sustained downward trend in the trajectory of coronavirus cases in India since January 21.

The average daily cases during last week were 50,476, and 27,409 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The daily case positivity rate declined to 3.63 per cent on Tuesday. In earlier months, in view of the high case trajectory, certain states had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports, he said.

While effectively managing the public health challenge of Covid-19, it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at state-level points of entries, Bhushan said in the letter. “Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity within the state and UT," he said.

With the changing epidemiology of the pandemic globally and in India, existing guidelines aimed at minimising the transmission and circulation of the virus have been reviewed and updated. The Union Ministry of Health accordingly revised its guidelines for international arrivals on February 10, he stated. Bhushan underlined that states and UTs must also continue monitoring the trajectory of cases and spread of infection on a daily basis. They may also follow the broad five-fold strategy of Test Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“I’m sure that under your continued leadership the state and UT will continue to address the challenge of Covid-19 while minimizing its impact on lives and livelihood of the people," Bhushan said in the letter.

