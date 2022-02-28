‘Don’t be Aggressive’: In Fresh Advisory, India Asks Citizens in Ukraine to Stay Calm at Rly Stations Amid Crowd

A day after advising the Indian nationals and students to move out of areas of active conflict, the Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday put out a fresh circular asking students to make their way to the railway stations.

“Weekend curfew lifted in Kyiv. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts. Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations," the advisory said.

“We sincerely request all Indian nationals/students to remain calm, peaceful and united. A large crowd can be expected at the railway stations, therefore, it is advised that all Indian students remain patient, composed and especially not to exhibit aggressive behaviours while at the railway stations. We expect delays in trains’ schedule, even cancellation at times and long queues. Indian students are requested to carry their passport, sufficient cash, ready to eat meals, easy accessible winter clothing and only essential items, to ensure easy mobility. Be mindful of your belongings at all times," it added.

On Sunday, the Embassy of India in Kyiv had asked the Indian nationals in the strife-torn country to use the Railways as the mode of transport stating that it was “operational and safer".

The embassy said it was in constant touch with the Ukrainian authorities “requesting the safety of our citizens".

Meanwhile, a fourth evacuation flight carrying 198 Indians from Romanian capital Bucharest left for India on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. Following the closure of Ukrainian airspace, India is facilitating the evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

The first evacuation flight carrying 219 Indians from Bucharest landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The second flight with 250 nationals arrived in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. The third Air India flight with around 240 Indians has also left for Delhi from the Hungarian capital Budapest. India has named the evacuation mission ‘Operation Ganga’.

At least 102 civilians have been killed, with a further 304 injured, and more than 160,000 are on the move after Russian troops entered Ukraine this week, a United Nations relief agency said.

