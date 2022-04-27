Steep Rise in J&K Terror Violence in First 100 Days of 2022 after Massive Mobilisation at PoK Launch Pads

Even as there were multiple intelligence reports of massive mobilisation at launch pads across the border in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the past three months, terror activities have seen a massive jump till April 15. According to the official data compiled in this period, there has been a 122% rise in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Except for IED blasts, all types of attacks by terrorists had registered an escalation till April 15.

According to sources, from January 20, there were constant inputs that terrorists had been mobilised across the border who would attempt to sneak into India through various routes. The Border Security Force (BSF) was also alerted and it has been doing multiple checks round the clock. The intelligence agencies were also expecting that if there would be any impact of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, it would start becoming apparent from March this year.

After the recent attack on CISF troops travelling in a bus in Sunjwan area of Jammu, director general of police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said after two terrorists were eliminated that they were from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)’s suicide squad, were launched from the Pakistan side, and tasked to target a camp of the security forces. Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir on April 24, the union territory saw a jump in terror activities including the Sunjwan attack.

Surge in terror violence

Government data shows that terrorists have increased their attacks in Jammu and Kashmir this year in comparison to last year.

Till April 15, a total of 17 grenade attacks took place in 2022, when the figure was nine last year. The most dangerous pattern of targeting forces and civilians is through hit-and-run attacks or stand-off attacks, which also rose by 189% this year till April 15. Encounters also went up in the union territory by 127%, from 15 last year to 34 this year. In April, there was also a case of abduction by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

More terrorists killed in encounters

The number of terrorists killed by security forces is also indicating that terror activity has seen an uptick in the first few months of this year. Last year, till April 15, a total of 34 terrorists were eliminated by security forces in J&K, which has increased by 50% this year, with 52 terrorists being eliminated in the same period.

More civilian killings

Terrorists in 2022 have targeted more J&K civilians through grenade attacks, stand-off/hit-and-run attacks, encounters, etc. In all types of attacks, there has been a surge of 140% in civilians killings.

According to the data, civilians killed in stand-off/hit-and-run attacks went up 75%, and in grenade attacks, encounters, and IED attacks, the killings registered a 100% jump.

A total of 12 civilians had been killed in J&K till April 15 this year. The number of civilians injured in terror violence, especially in stand-off/ hit-and-run attacks witnessed a surge of 900% this year; no civilian injuries in terror attacks were reported last year till April 15 in the UT.

High recoveries of arms and ammunition

Security forces had till April 15 recovered 97 arms, including 28 AK-47 guns, 2 M4 guns, 60 pistols, 2 UBGL (under-barrel grenade launcher) throwers, 1 UBGL, and 1 gas gun. In two weeks of April, a total of 22 such items have been seized by the forces. Since AK series guns are the most frequently used assault guns by terrorists, forces have seized 73 magazines of these. A total of 3,791 rounds of AK series, 26 rounds of LMG (light machine gun), and 579 rounds of pistols had been recovered till April 15.

