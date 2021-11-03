Sticking to Tradition, PM Modi to Celebrate Diwali With Soldiers This Year Too: Sources

Maintaining the tradition he started ever since he took office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to celebrate Diwali with soldiers this year too, sources said. The prime minister, who lit diyas with Army soldiers at the Longewala border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer last year, will visit Jammu and Kashmir this time and is likely to head to Nowshera and Rajouri border posts on Thursday, top government sources added.

PM Modi had celebrated the festival with soldiers at the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district in 2019 too.

Barely hours after he returned to India after concluding his five-day official visit to Rome and Glasgow where he attended the G-20 Summit and the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference respectively, the PM held a Covid review meet with chief ministers of states with low vaccine coverage.

