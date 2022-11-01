Stone-cold Murder: Kashmir Resident Kills Mother with Help of Friend, Tries to Blame Relatives

A resident of south Kashmir’s Kehribal in Anantnag area killed his own mother and then along with his friend created a fake story to mislead the people and the police by blaming his relatives for the crime, authorities have said.

According to the details, on October 21, police recovered the body of a woman named Razia in the Kehribal area of ​​Anantnag. At that time Razia’s son Aqib Jan said that his mother was killed by her relatives by throwing her from the roof of the house and her own grandfather, i.e., Razia’s father-in-law and other family members were involved in this murder.

The police immediately rushed Razia’s body to the Government Medical College in Anantnag where Aqib’s statement prompted Razia’s family members to protest and demand that her killers be punished. Realising the sensitivity of the matter, officials started an immediate investigation under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Ashiq Hussain, and station house officer (SHO) Mattan Mohammad Waseem Shah swung into action and interrogated Razia’s in-laws as well as Aqib. After this, Aqib and his friend were formally arrested.

According to the police, due to Razia’s long-running marital disputes, various accusations and counter-accusations were going on in the social circles. Investigators found the matter suspicious and some suspects were identified and summoned to the police station. During the probe, several contradictions were revealed, which were further investigated and two suspects, Aqib Ahmad Khan (elder son of the deceased) and Abid Hussain Ganai (Aqib’s friend), son of Farooq Ahmed Ganai, resident of Kangan Hall, were zeroed in on. Officials say the reason for the murder was to rob Razia of her saved money.

On the day of the murder, police say, Aqib’s friend Abid went to his house where Aqib was waiting. Both tried to take the money from Razia which resulted in an argument between the mother and son. After this, Aqib allegedly beat and punched his mother forcefully and she fell into the kitchen of the house. Seeing that the situation was escalating, Aqib brought a big stone with the help of his friend and then hit it on the woman’s head, causing severe injury, and finally, she died.

The two accused initially tried their best to present it as a case of accidental death from a fall from the roof of the house, and they dragged out the body and put the household articles in proper order. The slippers of the deceased were also placed on the roof of the house and both the accused fled the spot with the money.

Police have registered a case (FIR No. 95/2022) under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on.

