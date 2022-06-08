Stone Pelting Between Two Communities in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Vehicles Damaged

Delhi’s Jahangirpuri is again in news for stone pelting incident that allegedly took place between two communities on Tuesday’s night in its J Block. The incident has triggered panic in the area, which already had seen communal tensions during Ram Navmi.

According to sources, two groups had an altercation which snowballed into big brawl. Soon both the sides started pelting stones at each other.

A CCTV footage of the incident has been accessed by the IANS where people can be seen running and pelting stones at each other.

A number of vehicles were damaged in the incident and extra police teams were immediately sent to the spot to avoid untoward incident.

Police have detained a few persons who were throwing stones at each others and were looking into the matter. Meanwhile, cops are also patrolling in the area to make sure the law and order is maintained.

