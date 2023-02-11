Home » News » India » Stones Pelted at Vande Bharat Train in Telangana, Probe Underway

Stones Pelted at Vande Bharat Train in Telangana, Probe Underway

Officials said it is suspected that some children may have pelted stones at the train adding that investigations would provide more clarity.

February 11, 2023

Secunderabad, India

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train was attacked on Friday (File Photo)
Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train was attacked on Friday (File Photo)

A Vande Bharat train was attacked after unidentified people reportedly pelted stones at the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train while it was passing through Mahabubabad district of Telangana on Friday, railway officials said.

According to PTI, a probe is underway after the incident. Officials said it is suspected that some children may have pelted stones at the train adding that investigations would provide more clarity.

Ahead of the launch of the Vande Bharat Express last month, a similar incident took place. Unidentified people had pelted stones at a coach of the train at the railway yard in Visakhapatnam breaking a glass window.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on January 15 virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad in Telangana and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

A similar incident took place in West Bengal last month when the Howrah Vande Bharat Express was attacked by miscreants in Bihar’s Katihar district. The window pane of one of the coaches of the train was damaged, according to police.

These semi-high speed trains have gained popularity among travellers as they provide a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience. Recently, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reaffirmed that Indian Railways has plans in place to ramp up the production of these premium trains. This is so that the demand from each zone for the Vande Bharat service can be fulfilled.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

first published: February 11, 2023, 11:42 IST
last updated: February 11, 2023, 11:42 IST
