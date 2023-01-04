Stones Thrown at Vande Bharat Express for Second Time in Bengal; BJP And TMC Target Each Other

Stones were thrown at the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday, the second time such an incident has taken place in two days in West Bengal. This time the event occurred near New Jalpaiguri station.

Earlier, unidentified miscreants had on Monday pelted the newly launched train with stones in north Bengal’s Malda on the second day of the train’s journey after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

On Tuesday, the stone-throwing happened when the train was leaving New Jalpaiguri.

Advertisement

“One window pillar glass of C3 (near seat no. 53) and one window glass of C6 (near seat no. 70) have been broken in stone-pelting," an official said.

Northeast Frontier Railway chief public relations officer (CPRO) Sabyasachi De confirmed to News18 that an FIR has been filed. “This incident took place when the train was leaving NJP in the afternoon. We are inquiring into the matter. We have filed an FIR," he said.

The two incidents within such a short span of time have raised concerns for the railways.

Senior railway officials are now looking at the possibility of a conspiracy behind the stone-pelting, said sources.

The opposition BJP in West Bengal is projecting this as another example of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya tweeted about the matter on Tuesday night.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar also took to Twitter.

Advertisement

The ruling Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, is hinting at a plot of the BJP.

Read all the Latest India News here