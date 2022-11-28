Stressing Gender, Health, Education, Economy, Govt Body to Release First-Ever Report on Tribals Today

From macro-economics to hunger, malnutrition, gender parity and accessing land resources, the first-ever report on tribal communities to be released on Monday by the Bharat Rural Livelihoods Foundation (BRLF) maps the lives of scheduled tribes in the country post 1996 when they were granted Panchayat and forest rights and the post-pandemic impact on migrant lives.

The report, prepared in two volumes by academicians and experts in the sector, focuses on the status of tribal communities across the country, and especially in central India, which is home to 80% of the tribal communities. The report concerns livelihoods, agriculture, natural resources, economy, migration, governance, human development, gender, health, education, art and culture.

The report combines data from government sources, case studies, archival research, and interviews on crucial dimensions of tribal lives and livelihoods. The goal is to inform stakeholders to help understand the scope of tribal issues, said BRLF members.

Advertisement

BRLF is an independent society that was set up by the Union cabinet under the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) in 2013 to work with the tribes and boost their confidence in the government and its policies.

Minister of tribal affairs Arjun Munda and that of MoRD Giriraj Singh will jointly present the report on Monday

Volume-I provides a broad overview of the contemporary macroeconomic situation of tribal communities, with a special focus on the challenges of agriculture, land, energy, and water use, especially groundwater management.

It goes on to highlight the need to move into a new paradigm of agroecology-based, nature-positive farming and sustainable water use driven by local institutions and examine the neglect faced by tribal areas in developing infrastructure in various dimensions, from irrigation to energy.

It also talks about how political empowerment will enable socio-economic changes for the tribal at grassroots levels besides discussing tribal communities in the informal sector and migration.

Advertisement

At the same time, Volume-II discusses human development challenges faced by these communities focusing on the status of health, education, and nutrition in tribal regions. It also explores key issues related to gender and development in tribal context and the impact of the loss of traditional rights over land and forest resources.

The report tracks the progress made by such communities thus far in implementing Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (or PESA), 1996, and Forest Rights Act (FRA). It also looks into the status of ‘Denotified Tribes’ in India, the policy response of the state post-Independence, and their status in the current socio-economic context.

Read all the Latest India News here