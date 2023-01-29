Strict Action Against Hospitals Denying Treatment to Swasthya Sathi Beneficiaries in Bengal, Warns Govt

The West Bengal government said it will take strict action against private hospitals for turning away patients under the Swasthya Sathi scheme that allows up to Rs 5 lakh annual health cover to families.

All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee hinted on Saturday that hospitals denying admission to the patients under the scheme will face strict action.

Lots of complaints have surfaced in the last few years since the scheme was launched in December 2016 that the government and private hospitals have been denying admitting patients under the Swasthya Sathi scheme.

Banerjee had recently visited his constituency in Diamond Harbour to review the situation. He said, “I believe that an emergency is not pre-planned. If somebody is ill and needs emergency attention and the hospital denies the card, then strict action should be taken. If somebody takes the government scheme lightly and don’t abide by that, their licence will be cancelled."

According to sources in the government, the administration will list the names of habitual offenders in the coming days who have denied admission and treatment under the health scheme and will take strict action.

Many have complained about private hospitals denying beds to the patients under the Swasthya scheme.

So far, 2.40 crore families have been enrolled with the Swasthya Sathi scheme, and over 8.6 crore people are covered.

Last November, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had asked health officials to cancel the licences of some private hospitals if they refuse Swasthya Sathi beneficiaries.

She had also urged the people of West Bengal last year to avail of the scheme and not travel to other places for treatment. She also said a committee under the chief secretary would suggest ways for the government to improve the implementation of the Swasthya Sathi programme.

