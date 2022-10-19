Stuck in Kabul for 18 Months, Afghan Couple Plead to Be Reunited with Their 6 Young Kids in Delhi

Life has totally changed for Afghan couple Mohammad Zarif Zafar and his wife Jamila Zafar Haidari in the past 18 months. While they are in Kabul, their six young children are alone in Delhi.

Jamila says she wakes up every day in Kabul crying and praying to see her kids.

According to Zarif, five years ago he and his wife came to India with the children. He was in the business of music amplifiers and other instruments, and the family would frequent between India and Afghanistan.

Almost a year and a half back, the couple went back to Afghanistan for three weeks to sell their property there, leaving the children behind. But the situation in the country deteriorated and then the Taliban came to power.

Zarif said he has been trying to come back to India but has failed to get a visa.

Speaking to News18 from Kabul, he said, “We are unable to be with our children. This is the biggest tragedy in our lives. We came to Afghanistan for three weeks and got stuck. Our children are alone in Delhi. Here too we have sold off our house, so we have to stay with our relatives. But we have been getting death threats here. We are living in fear."

The couple have a daughter and five sons in Delhi: Freshta Zafar, Mohammad Fahim Zafar, Mohammad Latif Zafar, Mohammad Sohail Zafar, Mohammad Hamid Zafar, and Mohammad Akbar Zafar. They live together in Malviya Nagar.

Fahim is the oldest among them, at 18. He studies in class 12 and also looks after his siblings. He also takes up some computer-related jobs from time to time. He told News18, “We want our parents to come back here. We can’t go to Afghanistan. Things are not good there. They only went for three weeks. We have also gone everywhere and requested everyone to help our parents come over. Our youngest brother is eight years old. He cries every night for his mother. It’s becoming difficult for us."

Fahim and his siblings are staying in India as refugees but they fear that they will not survive long without their parents.

“I want to stay with my children. Please, do something," a teary Jamila appealed to Indian authorities through News18. She says she keeps her luggage ready always to go back to India to be with her children.

