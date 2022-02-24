Student Leader’s Death Causes Widespread Protest in Kolkata, Family Demands CBI Probe

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a second post mortem in the murder case of Aliah University student Anis Khan which will be monitored by the district judge.

A group of lawyers including senior advocate and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya had made an oral plea before the high court seeking initiation of suo moto motion into Anis Khan’s mysterious death demanding an inquiry by an independent agency. The HC ordered that the postmortem report copy is to be served to the family members of Khan and the petitioner. The court also directed sending forensic samples to the Hyderabad lab. However, the High Court ruled out the CBI inquiry for now.

The State government has formed a special inquiry team (SIT) into the mysterious death of student leader Anis Khan. Two policemen have also been arrested. But even after that, Anis’s family members could not rely on the SIT.

Advertisement

The situation has been heated up since Anis’ death at midnight last Friday. Homeguard Kashinath Bera of Amta police station and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya were arrested in the incident on Wednesday.

At first, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said this at a press conference without naming their names. Later, DG Manoj Malviya also gave information about this. However, even after this move, Anis’s family is adamant in demanding a CBI investigation.

Homeguard Bera and volunteer Bhattacharya were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of involvement in Anis’ murder. On their way to the court on Thursday, they said they went to Anis’s house on Friday but did not know how Anis died. They were asked, why did they go to Anis’s house that night? Did anyone tell them to go? In response, the two arrested policemen said that they went to the house of the student leader, “On the instructions of the OC of Amta Police Station."

Anis’s elder brother Shabbir Khan has expressed doubts about the arrest of the culprits. He said, “We are happy. Nice to hear that they have been arrested. Nice to hear that Didi is working. But have they arrested the criminals? Or arrested as a suspect? I can’t believe that the right person has been arrested. We want the CBI investigation. "

Advertisement

Anis’s family and neighbours surrounded Amta police station on Thursday with the slogan ‘Justice for Anis’. The situation became tense as the protesters reached in front of the police station. The protesters tried to break through the police barricade. It is alleged that stones were thrown at the police.

When the situation calmed down, Anis’s father, elder brother and Furfura Sharif’s Pirzada went inside the police station. There they spoke with the police officers. They demanded that the OC of Amta police station and political personalities involved in the incident should be arrested. If not, the police superintendent’s office will be gheraoed, they warned. Anis’s father has demanded the safety of his family as well as justice for Anis’s murder.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.