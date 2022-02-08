Student Who Cleared NEET Kills Himself In Bengal, Family Points To Video Game Addiction

A student allegedly died by suicide in West Bengal’s Bankura with family members claiming that video game addiction could be a possible reason behind it.

Shayan Karmakar was a resident of Panchal village in Bankura district. He cracked through NEET with an All-India ranking of 36511 and was eligible to study medicine in three medical colleges of the state – Murshidabad, Malda and Coochbehar. Unfortunately it all ended before he could pursue his medical career.

According to his family members, he was addicted to video games from a very young age and they also found cut marks on his hands once. With this, there are rising speculations that the student killed himself owing to his video game addiction.

The family members of Shayan Karmakar said that they called the neighbours when they found the door of his room closed till late in the morning. One of the neighbours then broke open the door and found the body hanging.

The Sonamukhi police have sent the body for postmortem to the district hospital in Bishnupur. The police officials have also sent Shayan’s mobile phone for further investigation.

Addiction to online games causes depression, mental trauma, sleep loss, and even suicide in young people. According to specialists, it is equivalent to substance abuse and requires treatment. The police also advise parents to observe their children’s screen time.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, people have become increasingly reliant on smartphones as a source of entertainment. It has become an inevitable evil, as even school students are required to use phones on a daily basis for virtual classes. Owing to frequent lockdowns and restrictions in the last two years, the younger generation has turned to online games for entertainment.

A few years back, the Blue Whale game claimed several deaths in India. The deadly online game pits players against each other for more than 50 days, requiring them to complete tasks assigned by an anonymous controller.

According to statistics on video game addiction, as many as 12 percent of boys and 7 percent of girls are addicted to gaming. In a study published last year in the journal Addictive Behaviors, 19 percent of males and 7.8 percent of females were diagnosed with gaming disorder. And as the gaming industry continues to grow, those numbers are likely to rise.

