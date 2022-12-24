'India Land of Saints, Not Santa': VHP Warns MP Schools Against Celebrating Christmas, Calls It 'Attack on Hindu Culture'

Ahead of Christmas, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has asked schools in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal not to allow students to dress up as Santa Claus without parents’ permission for the festival celebrations, terming it an attack on Hindu culture.

The outfit claimed Hindu students are being forcefully asked to bring Christmas trees and dress up as Santa Claus.

“This is an attack on Hindu culture, a conspiracy to inspire Hindu children towards Christianity. Financially, parents are also at a loss by purchasing such dresses or trees. Is the school working to create faith in Christianity by making Hindu children Santa? Our Hindu children should become Ram, Krishna, Buddha, Gautam, Mahavir, and Guru Govind Singh. All these should become revolutionaries and great men, but they should not become Santa. India is a land of saints, not Santa," it said in the letter as reported by India Today.

The VHP also threatened to take action against such schools.

Meanwhile in the wake of Covid-19 surge in China, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday told Lok Sabha that in the wake of Christmas and new year celebrations, states are advised to ensure that people wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain social distancing along with increasing awareness for precautionary doses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country, preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign in the country and the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and their public health implications for the country. He cautioned against complacency and advised strict vigil and reiterated that “Covid is not over yet" and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at the international airports.

