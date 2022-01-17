Subbamma in Guntur Celebrates 111th Birthday as 97 Family Members of Five Generations Join the Bash with Villagers

Junnu Venkata Subbamma is an example of sorts in Patamatapalem village Rajavolu panchayat in Guntur district. Subbamma, who has already crossed 110 years of life with good health, has celebrated her 111 birthday on Sankranti with all of her 97 family members of five generations along with the villagers joining the big bash at her residence to cut a cake in Andhra Pradesh.

Even now, Subbamma is so active that she moves on her own without anybody’s help. Good food habits, regular walking and fitness are the keys to her life after 100 years, she says. Subbamma gets nostalgic of how she as a child attended a programme addressed by Mahatma Gandhi in Tenali in Guntur district during the freedom movement. People used to take bullock carts to throng such great programmes addressed by Gandhiji, she says.

“We saw the freedom movement and many people sacrificed their lives for our liberty," Venkata Subbamma said.

The birthday event was celebrated at Rajavolu village of Churukupally Mandal of Guntur district. They cut a cake to mark the occasion as she was born on Dec 16, 1911, and the family members offered food to all. The entire village got into celebration mode for the event.

Subbamma has five sons, three daughters and many grandchildren in five generations. The secret behind her health is that she follows a systematic food habit. Her long and healthy life can be attributed to her discipline, hard work and good food. Subbamma takes a good diet including only one-time food of Jowar or Raagi Java and fruits in the morning and evening hours. “Walking will give youth health and make one fit for life", she says.

Indeed the grand old woman stands testimony to other people who can take her as inspiration to live a healthy and long time. Her 40-year-old grandson Junnu Venkata Shivarao says that the granny never took a tablet. She faced no health problems so far and follows good food habits and maintains a great balance of life, he says. Subbamma never skipped any elections and cast her vote and asks others to make use of votes to protect democracy.

