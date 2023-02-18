Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended frontline workers of Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve for saving the life of a female elephant who was electrocuted and was struggling to survive.

Taking to Twitter, Modi shared videos of the elephant posted by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and said that he was “happy to see this."

“Compliments to the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable," the prime minister said.

The incident came to light when Yadav shared videos of the struggling elephant on social media. One of the videos show the elephant lying in a distressed state amid the workers of the Reserve.

Yadav informed that after being saved the elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is currently being closely monitored.

Yadav wrote, “so happy to note that an electrocuted elephant, struggling for life, was saved due to prompt action by the staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The female elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is being closely monitored."

“Our forest frontline workers are our pride," he added.

